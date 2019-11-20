City of Neosho Names New City Manager

During Tuesday night’s meeting, the Neosho City Council announced Police Chief David Kennedy would take over as the new city manager. Kennedy has been serving as interim city manager since Leland Butcher resigned from the position back in July. Kennedy will serve as city manager and police chief until a new police chief can be found.

Two weeks ago Neosho voters approved an ordinance requiring the city manager to have a Neosho address and live no more than 30 minutes from city hall. The council wanted to wait until after that vote before naming the new city manager.

At least eleven people applied for the position.