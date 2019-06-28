City of Neosho holds Q&A session with residents affected by weekend flooding

NEOSHO, Mo. —

The City of Neosho holds a Q&A session for residents affected by last weekend’s floods.

Residents asked questions about how they can receive help from this past weekend’s flooding. Police, fire, city personnel, and charity organizations were all in attendance at the Lampo Community Center to get residents the proper resources they need.

“Just see what their needs are. Obviously if they had flood insurance. We have many vulnerable populations that didn’t have flood insurance and see what we can do. Possibly match them up with organizations that could possibly help them out.” Leland Butcher, Neosho City Manager

The Newton County Emergency Management is asking residents affected by flooding to complete damage surveys. The information gathered from the surveys will be compiled for a grant to help residents with either rehabilitation, a buyout of their home, or relocation assistance.

If anyone has any questions, call the Newton County Emergency Manager at 417-451-4357.