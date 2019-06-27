City of Neosho holds flood recovery meeting to help residents

NEOSHO, Mo. —

An area city deluged by rain this past weekend is giving residents the chance to find out about cleanup options.

The City of Neosho will host a question and answer meeting for residents who’s property and businesses were affected by weekend flooding. Among the immediate needs that will be assessed include food, shelter, medical, clothing, labor, and debris removal.

The meeting will take place Thursday from 6 pm to 7 pm at the Lampo Community Center at 500 East Spring Street in Downtown Neosho.

For more information, go to www.NeoshoMO.org