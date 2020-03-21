City of Neosho declares state of emergency

NEOSHO, Mo. — The City of Neosho declares a state of emergency in response to COVID-19 during a special City Council session Saturday morning.

The council presented and approved three motions, including the state of emergency declaration.

This measure was deemed necessary to protect public health, safety and the welfare of Neosho citizens.

The City Council, City Manager, and department heads will enact and enforce temporary regulations to minimize possible exposure.

The City Council also approved a measure to conduct meetings via video conferencing.

All public gatherings of 11 or more will now be prohibited, with the exception of educational institutions, daycare facilities and businesses.

