City of Neosho changes location for Celebrate Neosho events

NEOSHO, Mo. —

Flooding damage in and around the Morse Park area in Neosho has lead to a change in plans for the Celebrate Neosho event.

Originally, most of the events planned for the annual event were going to take place in that park. But now all of those events are going to take place somewhere else.

“Well, the park has just been too damaged by the flood waters so we are going to move all of the events to the square.” Rachel Holcomb, Neosho Economic Dev. Director

Holcomb says the starting time for events at the square may be slightly different than originally planned due to the change in location, but all of that is yet to be determined.

Holcomb says the only thing still scheduled for the park is the fireworks which will start at sundown.

City staff are trying to come up with a parking plan for those wanting to watch the fireworks and will announce them later this week.