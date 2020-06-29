City of Neosho celebrates Independence Day in a special way

NEOSHO, Mo. — The City of Neosho took to the streets to celebrate Independence Day as car engines roared and food trucks were open for business.

It was a similar format to previous cruise nights with all sorts of unique muscle cars and trucks driving up and down Neosho Boulevard.

But the food trucks stole the show.

One food truck in particular, former Kansas State Party Bus turned PB&J Truck makes gourmet grilled peanut butter sandwiches.

Every sandwich on the menu contains a backstory and it’s a way to provide the one food that’s always served as a staple of American cuisine.

Dan & Delicia Bare, Danny Jim’s Pb&J Owners, says, “We just tried. We just tried to do some gourmet sandwiches for the adults and then like your grape, jelly and peanut butter for the kids. And so it kind of makes everybody happy, and kind of takes you back to a simpler time, you know, where,PBJ’s fed America.”

