City of Joplin working to restore online systems

JOPLIN, Mo. — As you may know, on July 7, 2021, we discovered a network security incident that resulted in an interruption to our internet, email, and phone services. After discovering the incident, we isolated the impacted systems, contacted law enforcement, and launched an investigation with the assistance of a professional cybersecurity firm.

We have also been able to bring our phone systems back online. Additionally, we confirmed that the third-party service that we use to process utility payments and store residents’ payment information was not affected by this incident. We do not store residents’ payment information in our network.

We are continuing to investigate this incident and bring our systems online as quickly as possible. This incident has not impacted our ability to provide police, fire, or emergency services to our community – if you are experiencing an emergency, please dial 911.

As the investigation proceeds, we will look for opportunities to further enhance our existing security measures. The safety and wellbeing of our community is our utmost priority and we appreciate your patience as we work through this incident.