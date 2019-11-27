City of Joplin to pay American Airlines over $300,000

JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin is set to pay more than $300,000 to American Airlines following low plane ticket sales to Chicago.

When the Joplin airport initially signed on to be a partner with American Airlines, they signed a minimum revenue guaranteed agreement of $600,000.

That agreement specified the airport must maintain a certain amount of flights to Chicago each month, if not the airport would be subject to paying that money back.

Last quarter, the Joplin airport did not hit their mark, requiring a $377,000 payment to American Airlines for those lost flights.

Joplin Airport Manager Steve Stockam says that payment is something the city can afford because it’s something they budgeted for.

“The money comes from the local chamber of commerce, the local businesses raised 200,000 of the 600,000. 200,000 of it comes from the visitors bureau fund and then 200,000 of it comes from the transportation sales tax fund.”

Despite their rocky start, Stockam says the airport has consistently hit more than 10,000 passengers for the months of August, September, and October.

With this service to Chicago, he predicts it will add about three to four million dollars to the local economy.