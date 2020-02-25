City of Joplin To Announce New City Manager Wednesday

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Mayor Gary Shaw and members of the City Council will hold a Press Conference at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26 to announce the new City Manager. The Press Conference will be held in the second-floor lobby of Joplin City Hall, 602 South Main Street.

Earlier this week, City Council members hosted four candidates during a two-day visit to Joplin. The candidates were Darin Chappell, Chillicothe, Mo.; Nick Edwards, Lee’s Summit, Mo.; Shawn Henessee, Clark County, Wash.; and Leonard Sossamon, Hernando County, Fla.

City management staff and Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce representatives met with the candidates, and the Council hosted a community “meet and greet” for citizens to come and interact with the candidates. Some 80 people participated in the community gathering. The Council held individual interviews with the candidates following these sessions.

A press release with more information about the Mayor’s announcement will be distributed at the press conference. It will also be shared on the City’s news page on the its website and on Facebook.