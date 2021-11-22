City of Joplin starts Letters to Santa project

JOPLIN, Mo. — A certain someone’s mailbox is about to get some action from the Joplin Area.

The City of Joplin is offering a “Letters to Santa” project. Those wish-lists can be dropped off at special mailboxes at the Joplin Athletic Complex or Academy Sports – Outdoors on Rangeline.

Every letter needs to include a name and return address, as well as Santa’s address, which is 9 Reindeer Road, North Pole. The letters will be picked up on December 6th, so the big man has time to respond to every one of them.

“Obviously post offices have mailboxes, but ours are specifically for Santa. So they get to see that, they get to see the decorations. It’s just fun for the kids to be able to write that letter and then drop if off knowing that they’re going to get something back from him,” said Jessica Johnson, Recreation Coordinator.

Last year, Santa replied to about 300 letters.