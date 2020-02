JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin sees an increase in sales tax revenue in the first quarter.

The February total came in about 5% higher than the same month last year.

That means about $170,000 more than in 2019.

The monthly increase is helping to push up the year-to-date total, which currently averages 3.2%.

The city share of the sales tax is a little more than 2.6%.