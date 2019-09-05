City of Joplin plans wastewater treatment upgrades

The City of Joplin is making a big investment to upgrade its wastewater treatment facilities.

The project will replace twenty-year-old sand-trough filters with diamond fabric filters.

The $1.5 million renovation will make the system more efficient and allow the plant to use fewer chemicals in the cleaning process.

It will also speed up the time it takes to filter–just five minutes with the diamond fabric.

“When we’re doing the sand filters, that’s about a 55 minute or more type of process that goes on before it can do the same thing that the diamond fabric filters are doing,” explained Joplin Assistant Public Works Director Lynden Lawson.

The plant upgraded to two of the diamond fabric filters three years ago and will install those in the two remaining troughs in the coming weeks.