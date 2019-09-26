City of Joplin plans road repairs Sept. 30

Lane shifts at Zora Ave. and Duquesne Rd on Monday, Sept. 30 for repair work

Surface repairs at the intersection of Zora Avenue and Duquesne Road will cause lane shifts during the evening of Monday, Sept. 30. Work will begin at approximately 6 p.m. and should be completed before Tuesday morning, weather permitting.

Work will be performed with the use of flagmen, so the intersection will remain open to traffic, but delays should be expected. Motorists may want to avoid the area during this time if possible.

We appreciate everyone’s patience during this repair work.