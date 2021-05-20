City of Joplin phone line having technical difficulties

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – The City of Joplin is asking residents to be patient when calling up to city hall.

The city’s phone lines are having technical issues due to the automated attendant not working.

Switchboard operators have taken over to transfer calls so it may take a little longer than usual.

The 9-1-1 system is not affected by the issue, nor are department direct lines.

The only line affected is the main line of 417-624-0820.

People are also encouraged to contact the department they need by e-mail:

Finance 417-627-2955

Fire Dept. 417-623-0403

(non-emergency line)

Health Dept. 417-623-6122

MAPS Public Transit 417-626-8607

Municipal Court 417-627-2930

Parks & Recreation 417-625-4750

Police Dept. 417-623-3131

(non-emergency line)

WIC Health Dept. 417-623-1928

Email: https://www.joplinmo.org/Directory.aspx