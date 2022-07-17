JOPLIN, Mo. — With temperatures expected to consistently reach above 100 degrees over the next week, the city of Joplin will make several facilities available as cooling centers.

Options include Joplin City Hall, the Joplin Health Department, the Dr. Donald Clark Public Safety Center, and the Joplin Athletic Center.

City public areas are open from 8:00 AM until 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday.

People are asked to respect each other’s space and maintain at least six feet of space between them.

For updates you can follow the Jasper County Community Organizations Active in Disasters Facebook page.