City of Joplin now offering incentive for citizens to get the COVID-19 vaccine

JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin is offering a COVID-19 vaccine incentive.

Starting tomorrow, the health department will be giving out $50 gift cards to people who get their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. They’ll get a second $50 gift card following their last dose — as long as supplies last.

It’s being made possible thanks to a grant from the “Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.”

“It’s a lot of vaccines out there and we encourage anyone not vaccinated to come get a vaccine. Case numbers are not as high as they were, but we are still seeing active cases,” said Ryan Talken, Joplin Health Dept. Director.

The gift cards are on a first come, first served basis. The Health Department’s first clinic is tomorrow morning from 9 to 11. You can see a full list of upcoming clinics here.