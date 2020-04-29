City of Joplin launches plan to reopen community

The City of Joplin Plan for Response and Recovery
This framework is built upon the guidance outlined in National Coronavirus Response: A road
map to reopening by the American Enterprise Institute. Within the plan, there are four phases:
• Phase 1: Slow the Spread
• Phase 2: Reopen, State by State [Community by Community] a.k.a. Recovery
• Phase 3: Establish Protection Then Lift All Restrictions
• Phase 4: Rebuild Our Readiness for the Next Pandemic
Although we are currently in Phase 1 of our COVID-19 response, we should be looking to take
steps to resume normal life—while preventing steps backward. This planning document will focus
on the current state of our community as well as look forward to how we move into Phase 2.
Phase 1: Slow the Spread
Most counties within Southwest Missouri now have confirmed cases of COVID-19. Additionally,
there are cases in nearby Southeast Kansas, Northeast Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas.
Within Phase 1, there are 8 recommended components:
- Maintain Physical Distancing
Community leaders in Joplin have taken a proactive role in adopting incremental social distancing
ordinances culminating in the community stay at home order.
- Increasing Testing Capacity and Rapid Test Results
Testing capacity plays a key role in detecting and isolating cases and their associated contacts. A new drive through testing clinic is providing an anticipated 200 additional test per day. This
additional capacity will bolster pre-established testing provided by local health care providers and MO DHSS lab. Rapid result and antibody testing methods will be pursued as they become more widely available.
- Ensure Functioning of the Healthcare System
Healthcare providers have taken preventive measures to reduce the risk of infection. Freeman and Mercy hospitals have increased bed and ventilator capacity to accommodate a surge of COVID19 patients. Additionally, both hospitals are communicating directly and frequently with local public health to improve the response to COVID-19.
- Increase the Supply of Personal Protective Equipment
The hospital operations are not currently exceeding the supply of PPE, but availability in the supply chain remains low. Others healthcare providers such as long-term care facilities and emergency medical services continue to have PPE availability challenges. The Joplin Chamber of Commerce has initiated a PPE acquisition project whereby they provide mask to local business, long term care facilities and emergency medical providers. The PPE supply will continue to be monitored.
- Implement Comprehensive COVID-19 Surveillance Systems
With the increase in testing capacity there will be more data available to provide detection and
reporting of COVID-19 in the community. Channels are in place to direct this information to the
Health Department where it will be used to inform health policy and respond to active cases.
- Massively Scale Contact Tracing and Isolation and Quarantine
The Joplin Health Department has grown the epidemiology team from one person to nine by
reallocating staff within the Department. Additional staff are being identified for further increased capacity. Current capacity with existing staff for this function is estimated at 12 new cases per day. To date the maximum number of cases reported was two in a single day. Contact tracing modeling suggests that contract tracing personnel staffing should be between 15 to 30 professionals per every 100,000 population. With our current staffing of nine, this puts the Joplin ratio at approximately 18 per 100,000.
- Offer Voluntary Local Isolation and Quarantine
The local Homeless Coalition in conjunction with One Joplin has established a shelter project,
which will allow for isolation and quarantine for homeless individuals.
- Encourage the Public to Wear Masks
The CDC has issued guidance regarding wearing face masks. Our current focus remains on people
staying home when symptomatic and using physical distancing strategies. Currently the use of
masks in public setting is not mandated, but strongly encouraged when going into public settings.
Triggers for Moving to Recovery Phase
As the community prepares to reopen, it must have confidence that it is prepared to do so.
Following the response plan, the community should not proceed into the Recovery Phase until the
following four elements are achieved:
- Sustained decrease in prevalence of cases for at least 14 days;
- Hospitals are able to treat all patients with COVID-19 without crisis standards of care;
- All symptomatic people can be tested; and
- Public health can maintain active case and contact isolation and monitoring
- Sustained decrease in prevalence of cases for at least 14 days
Joplin did not see its first case until March 20th. Cases appear to have peaked the 8th of April.
Due to the strong community response the City has been able to suppress the spread of the disease.
JHD will continue to closely monitor and report relevant metrics on this progress on an ongoing
basis.
- Hospitals are able to treat all patients with COVID-19 without crisis standard of care
Exceeding hospital capacity has a detrimental effect on the community. Currently, hospitals have
been able to treat all patients with COVID-19. The Joplin Health Department is working with
hospital partners to determine metrics to share that will quantify this element.
- All symptomatic people can be tested
Testing has significantly improved since the start of the outbreak in our region. With the new
testing clinic coming online it is anticipated that all symptomatic people can be tested. Testing is
also available for all healthcare workers and first responders. Additional capacity will be pursued
to include rapid result testing and antibody testing as they become available.
- Public health can maintain active case and contact isolation and monitoring
Currently, public health can maintain active case and contact isolation and monitoring. Our
department has taken steps to increase the capacity to conduct epidemiology activities. For the
foreseeable future, case investigation, isolation, and quarantine can be maintained.
Regional Considerations
As Joplin moves towards reopening the community, the spread of and response to COVID-19
throughout the region must be taken into consideration. Community leaders and policy makers
will need to review information beyond Joplin.
Phase 2: Recovery
During Phase 2, the community will take steps to reopen and recover, while still implementing
multiple measures to check the spread of disease. When reopening the community, it is vital that
it occurs with ultimate regard for maintaining life and reducing morbidity while balancing the vital
need to restart the economy. If a community is reopened too aggressively, the virus can spread
quickly, overwhelming the healthcare and public health systems, nullifying much of the work and
community sacrifice that has been made. If reopened too slowly and conservatively, it will become
increasingly more challenging for the economy to recover, making the long-term impact of the
virus even more devastating. It is also important that individual communities and counties across
Southwest Missouri take these steps in a coordinated manner, adjusting as needed.
Throughout the duration of Recovery, vigilant surveillance of available data is required. Using
data to drive decision-making in reopening the community will allow for a balanced, responsive
approach.
Within implementation of the Recovery Phase there are three key elements:
• Adjust physical distancing strategies
• Maintain focus on testing, isolation strategies and healthcare
• Individual and corporate responsibility
During all steps of Phase 2, relative to nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes,
and assisted livings homes shall abide by the latest guidance and requirements set forth by the
President, the CDC, the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, and the Missouri Department
of Health & Senior Services.
- Adjust Physical Distancing Strategies
Prior to the current statewide stay-at-home order, there were multiple phased-in actions taken by
the City to increase physical distancing. A similar, stepwise approach is required as communities
are reopened. The following outlines several recommended steps in this continuum. Movement
through each step will be determined by the spread or containment of disease. Each step within Recovery should be a minimum four weeks and may be as long as several months. If the spread of COVID-19 increases to unacceptable levels, the recommendation is to move backwards through the steps up to and including resuming a stay at home order. Throughout the steps, physical distancing standards must be applied, which includes remaining physically separated by 6 feet at all times and frequent disinfecting of surfaces of common areas and in between groups’ use of a space. This provision shall apply in all situations, including but not limited to, when customers are standing in line or individuals are using shared indoor or outdoor spaces. During Recovery, travel outside of the community and region should only occur for essential activities.
Step 1: Reopen business and organizations with occupancy limitations, no mass gatherings
Step 1 begins to relax the community mitigation strategies to cautiously resume some normal
community activities while keeping many measures in place to limit physical interactions and the
spread of disease. Individuals at high risk should continue to stay at home and not interact with
others except for vital activities.
Business: current essential, non-retail businesses and organizations will continue operations. All
businesses and organizations that were not essential, except for the industries specified below, can
be reopened but are restricted to 25% of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy
for locations less than 10,000 square feet, and 10% of the entity’s authorized fire or building code
occupancy for locations 10,000 square feet or greater. All businesses must continue to apply
physical distancing strategies in all facilities. When possible, operations should be conducted
remotely.
Bars: continue to be closed.
Gyms: all fitness centers and gyms can be reopened but are restricted to 25% of the entity’s
authorized fire or building code occupancy. No group or team activities or classes are permitted.
All businesses must continue to apply physical distancing strategies in all facilities. When possible,
operations should be conducted remotely. Additionally, gyms must comply with the attached
requirements for reopening gyms, attached hereto as Exhibit A.
Outdoor Pools: all outdoor pools can be reopened but are restricted to 25% of the entity’s
authorized fire or building code occupancy. All outdoor pools must continue to apply physical
distancing strategies in all facilities. When possible, operations should be conducted remotely.
Additionally, outdoor pools must comply with the attached requirements for reopening outdoor
pools, attached hereto as Exhibit B.
Personal Services: all barbers, cosmetologists, massage therapists, practitioners of tattooing, body
piercing, and branding, tanning salons, and other providers of personal services can be reopened
but are restricted to 25% of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy. All businesses
must continue to apply physical distancing strategies in all facilities. When possible, operations
should be conducted remotely. Additionally, barbers, cosmetologists, massage therapists,
practitioners of tattooing, body piercing, and branding, and other providers of personal services
must comply with the attached requirements for reopening personal services, attached hereto as
Exhibit C.
Places of Worship: all places of worship can be reopened but are restricted to 25% of the entity’s
authorized fire or building code occupancy. All places of worship must continue to apply physical
distancing strategies in all facilities. When possible, operations should be conducted remotely.
Additionally, places of worship must comply with the attached requirements for reopening places
of worship, attached hereto as Exhibit D.
Restaurants: all restaurants can be reopened but are restricted to 25% of the entity’s authorized fire
or building code occupancy. All businesses must continue to apply physical distancing strategies
in all facilities. When possible, operations should be conducted remotely. Additionally, restaurants
must comply with the attached requirements for reopening restaurants, attached hereto as Exhibit
E.
Theaters: all theaters can be reopened but are restricted to 25% of the entity’s authorized fire or
building code occupancy. All businesses must continue to apply physical distancing strategies in
all facilities. When possible, operations should be conducted remotely. Additionally, theaters must
comply with the attached requirements for reopening theaters, attached hereto as Exhibit F.
Mass gatherings: Mass gatherings are not permitted, except for funerals. A mass gathering is any
gathering of 10 or more individuals in a location where physical interaction is possible, whether
spontaneous or scheduled. All mass gatherings are required to apply physical distancing standards.
Outdoor sports are permitted consistent with the requirements in Exhibit G.
Schools: continue to be closed consistent with the Missouri Department of Health & Senior
Services Director’s Order dated April 27, 2020.
Step 2: Reduce limitations for businesses and organizations, reintroduce limited mass
gatherings
Step 2 continues the reopening of communities by relaxing the occupancy limitations and begins
to resume mass gatherings on a limited basis. All interactions within the community are required
to maintain physical distancing strategies. High risk individuals should continue to limit
interactions to those that are considered vital.
Business: current essential, non-retail, businesses and organizations will continue operations. For
all other business and organizations, occupancy restrictions are relaxed to 50% of the entity’s
authorized fire or building code occupancy. All businesses and organizations must continue to
apply physical distancing standards in all facilities. When possible, operations should be conducted
remotely.
Bars: all bars can be reopened but are restricted to 25% of the entity’s authorized fire or building
code occupancy. All businesses must continue to apply physical distancing strategies in all
facilities. When possible, operations should be conducted remotely.
Gyms: all fitness centers and gyms can be reopened but are restricted to 50% of the entity’s
authorized fire or building code occupancy. All businesses must continue to apply physical
distancing strategies in all facilities. When possible, operations should be conducted remotely.
Additionally, gyms must comply with the attached requirements for reopening gyms, attached
hereto as Exhibit A.
Outdoor Pools: all outdoor pools can be reopened but are restricted to 50% of the entity’s
authorized fire or building code occupancy. All outdoor pools must continue to apply physical
distancing strategies in all facilities. When possible, operations should be conducted remotely.
Additionally, outdoor pools must comply with the attached requirements for reopening outdoor
pools, attached hereto as Exhibit B.
Personal Services: all barbers, cosmetologists, massage therapists, practitioners of tattooing, body
piercing, and branding, tanning salons, and other providers of personal services can be reopened
but are restricted to 50% of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy. All businesses
must continue to apply physical distancing strategies in all facilities. When possible, operations
should be conducted remotely. Additionally, barbers, cosmetologists, massage therapists,
practitioners of tattooing, body piercing, and branding, and other providers of personal services
must comply with the attached requirements for reopening personal services, attached hereto as
Exhibit C.
Places of Worship: all places of worship can be reopened but are restricted to 50% of the entity’s
authorized fire or building code occupancy. All places of worship must continue to apply physical
distancing strategies in all facilities. When possible, operations should be conducted remotely.
Additionally, places of worship must comply with the attached requirements for reopening places
of worship, attached hereto as Exhibit D.
Restaurants: all restaurants can be reopened but are restricted to 50% of the entity’s authorized fire
or building code occupancy. All businesses must continue to apply physical distancing strategies
in all facilities. When possible, operations should be conducted remotely. Additionally, restaurants
must comply with the attached requirements for reopening restaurants, attached hereto as Exhibit
E.
Theaters: all theaters can be reopened but are restricted to 50% of the entity’s authorized fire or
building code occupancy per individual theater. All businesses must continue to apply physical
distancing strategies in all facilities. When possible, operations should be conducted remotely.
Additionally, theaters must comply with the attached requirements for reopening theaters, attached
hereto as Exhibit F.
Mass gatherings: Mass gatherings of less than 50 individuals may resume. The limitation of 50
individuals pertains to all individuals at an event or location, except for funerals. All mass
gatherings are required to apply physical distancing standards. Outdoor sports are permitted
consistent with the requirements in Exhibit G.
Schools: continue to be closed consistent with the Missouri Department of Health & Senior
Services Director’s Order dated April 27, 2020.
Step 3: Remove limitations for business, maintain limited mass gatherings, reopen schools
Step 3 allows for further reopening of the community, while still limiting mass gatherings, which
are a risk for rapid community spread of the virus. Interactions throughout the community need to
continue to maintain physical distancing strategies. With the increase in physical interactions,
individuals and organizations must increase the focus on personal protection through hand
hygiene, respiratory etiquette, and self-isolation with symptom onset. High risk individuals should
continue to limit interactions to those that are considered vital.
Business: all occupancy restrictions for businesses are removed. Businesses must continue to apply
physical distancing strategies in all facilities. When possible, business operations should be
conducted remotely.
Bars: all bars can be reopened but are restricted to 50% of the entity’s authorized fire or building
code occupancy. All businesses must continue to apply physical distancing strategies in all
facilities. When possible, operations should be conducted remotely.
Gyms: all occupancy restrictions for fitness centers and gyms are removed. All businesses must
continue to apply physical distancing strategies in all facilities. When possible, operations should
be conducted remotely. Additionally, gyms must comply with the attached requirements for
reopening gyms, attached hereto as Exhibit A.
Outdoor Pools: all occupancy restrictions for outdoor pools are removed. All outdoor pools must
continue to apply physical distancing strategies in all facilities. When possible, operations should
be conducted remotely. Additionally, outdoor pools must comply with the attached requirements
for reopening outdoor pools, attached hereto as Exhibit B.
Personal Services: all occupancy restrictions for barbers, cosmetologists, massage therapists,
practitioners of tattooing, body piercing, and branding, tanning salons, and other providers of
personal services are removed. All businesses must continue to apply physical distancing strategies
in all facilities. When possible, operations should be conducted remotely. Additionally, barbers,
cosmetologists, massage therapists, practitioners of tattooing, body piercing, and branding, and
other providers of personal services must comply with the attached requirements for reopening
personal services, attached hereto as Exhibit C.
Places of Worship: all occupancy restrictions for places of worship are removed. All places of
worship must continue to apply physical distancing strategies in all facilities. When possible,
operations should be conducted remotely. Additionally, places of worship must comply with the
attached requirements for reopening places of worship, attached hereto as Exhibit D.
Restaurants: all occupancy restrictions for restaurants are removed. All businesses must continue
to apply physical distancing strategies in all facilities. When possible, operations should be
conducted remotely. Additionally, restaurants must comply with the attached requirements for
reopening restaurants, attached hereto as Exhibit E.
Theaters: all occupancy restrictions for theaters are removed. All businesses must continue to
apply physical distancing strategies in all facilities. When possible, operations should be conducted
remotely. Additionally, theaters must comply with the attached requirements for reopening
theaters, attached hereto as Exhibit F.
Mass gatherings: Mass gatherings and the restrictions in Step 2 remain the same.
Schools: All schools are permitted to reopen. Physical distancing and personal protection strategies
should be applied to full capability.
Step 4: Expand mass gathers
Step 4 takes a final step in reopening the community with restrictions, relaxing the maximum
allowable attendance at mass gatherings to 250. Step 4 will be maintained until a transition to
Phase 3 is achievable. High risk individuals should continue to limit interactions to those that are
considered vital.
Business: all occupancy restrictions for businesses are removed. Businesses must continue to apply
physical distancing strategies in all facilities. When possible, business operations should be
conducted remotely.
Bars: all occupancy restrictions for bars are removed. All businesses must continue to apply
physical distancing strategies in all facilities. When possible, operations should be conducted
remotely.
Gyms: all occupancy restrictions for fitness centers and gyms are removed. All businesses must
continue to apply physical distancing strategies in all facilities. When possible, operations should
be conducted remotely. Additionally, gyms must comply with the attached requirements for
reopening gyms, attached hereto as Exhibit A.
Outdoor Pools: all occupancy restrictions for outdoor pools are removed. All outdoor pools must
continue to apply physical distancing strategies in all facilities. When possible, operations should
be conducted remotely. Additionally, outdoor pools must comply with the attached requirements
for reopening outdoor pools, attached hereto as Exhibit B.
Personal Services: all occupancy restrictions for barbers, cosmetologists, massage therapists,
practitioners of tattooing, body piercing, and branding, tanning salons, and other providers of
personal services are removed. All businesses must continue to apply physical distancing strategies
in all facilities. When possible, operations should be conducted remotely. Additionally, barbers,
cosmetologists, massage therapists, practitioners of tattooing, body piercing, and branding, and
other providers of personal services must comply with the attached requirements for reopening
personal services, attached hereto as Exhibit C.
Places of Worship: all occupancy restrictions for places of worship are removed. All places of
worship must continue to apply physical distancing strategies in all facilities. When possible,
operations should be conducted remotely. Additionally, places of worship must comply with the
attached requirements for reopening places of worship, attached hereto as Exhibit D.
Restaurants: all occupancy restrictions for restaurants are removed. All businesses must continue
to apply physical distancing strategies in all facilities. When possible, operations should be
conducted remotely. Additionally, restaurants must comply with the attached requirements for
reopening restaurants, attached hereto as Exhibit E.
Theaters: all occupancy restrictions for theaters are removed. All businesses must continue to
apply physical distancing strategies in all facilities. When possible, operations should be conducted
remotely. Additionally, theaters must comply with the attached requirements for reopening
theaters, attached hereto as Exhibit F.
Mass gatherings: Mass gatherings expand to have up to 250 individuals.
Schools: All schools have reopened. Physical distancing and personal protection strategies should
be applied to full capability.
- Maintain Focus on Testing, Isolation Strategies and Healthcare
As the community engages in Step 1 – Step 4 of Recovery to reopen the community, there is an
ongoing need to maintain focus on the following:
• testing is available to everyone who is symptomatic
• individuals with COVID-19 and their contacts are isolated
• that healthcare has adequate capacity to treat individuals needing care.
Testing supplies and laboratory services must be able to maintain turnaround time of testing of
less than 72 hours, with a goal of less than 24-hour turnaround. This will provide public health and
healthcare with information needed to respond to the disease and provide community leaders with
accurate and timely information for decision making.
Public health must maintain the increased capacity to conduct epidemiological processes. As
efficiency and effectiveness permits, public health and healthcare should implement initiatives to
provide targeted and rapid testing and containment strategies with newly identified cases. These
approaches may prove beneficial to limit the spread of disease.
During Recovery, healthcare will continue to treat the symptoms and secondary effects of the
disease. Therapeutic modalities will be introduced as they become available. Significant progress
in treatment may also encourage the reopening of the community.
- Individual and Corporate Responsibility
During Phase 2’s implementation of reopening the community, individual and corporate
responsibility is the most important component, and the most challenging to ensure. The major
assumption throughout Recovery is that the success and continued reopening depends on largescale compliance with the guidance that has issued. While community leaders are responsible for
determining the timing and implementation of reopening, the full adoption of the spirit behind the
steps is incumbent of everyone.
Businesses, associations, churches, and organizations must take responsibility for taking
appropriate measures for their employees, members, and patrons. Applying physical distancing
strategies including the limitations of occupancy, maintain a six-foot distance, providing remote
accessibility, and not allowing anyone with symptoms to be present will greatly affect the
community’s wellbeing.
It is each of our own individual decisions and actions that will ultimately determine the spread of
COVID-19. Diseases are fueled by sick people in contact with healthy people and insufficient
hygienic practices. We also know that people can spread disease up to 48 hours before becoming
symptomatic. Choosing to abide by requirements and recommendations at each step of community
reopening will allow communities to more quickly emerge from the impacts of COVID-19. When
we focus on the community’s response and recovery, not just ourselves, we all benefit.
Adjusting the Response and Trigger for Phase 3
How quickly and effectively the community can reopen is directly related to the spread of COVID19, which depends on the community’s response. When all rules and guidance in each step are
followed, the likelihood for a more rapid reopening occurs. When rules or guidance are not
followed, the reopening process is likely to take significantly longer. The progression of COVID19 will be monitored by public health officials and community leaders. When the spread of disease
is slow or reduced progression into and through Recovery will occur. If the spread of disease is
rapid or hits elevated levels that exceed hospital capacity, it is likely that the community will have
to regress with reopening the community and may include an additional stay at home order.
When the community has sustained a low level of COVID-19, allowing it to progress through the
steps of Recovery, there are three triggers that could prompt movement into Phase 3:
• availability of a vaccine
• widespread availability of effective treatment
• minimal active cases
Phase 3 will introduce long-term solutions to mitigate the spread of disease and lift all restrictions
associated with COVID-19. More detailed plans for transitioning into Phase 3 will be developed
as the time nears.
Exhibit A
Additional Requirements for Reopening Gyms
- The business shall not allow any employee who presents any symptom of COVID19 to work. Symptoms of COVID-19 include but are not limited to fever (100.4° or more), cough,
shortness of breath, chills, headache, muscle pain, sore throat, and loss of taste or smell. The
business shall screen each employee prior to every shift, including taking temperature. Any
employee who presents any symptom of COVID-19 shall be sent home immediately.
- The business shall not allow any non-employee who presents any symptom of
COVID-19 to enter the premises. Symptoms of COVID-19 include but are not limited to fever
(100.4° or more), cough, shortness of breath, chills, headache, muscle pain, sore throat, and loss
of taste or smell. The business shall screen each non-employee prior to entering the premises. Any
non-employee who presents any symptom of COVID-19 shall be denied entry to the premises.
- No sign in sheets, touch pads, or touch surfaces shall be required for entry to the
premises.
- Hand sanitizer or hand washing stations (e.g. hand sinks) shall be available to all
employees and non-employees.
- All equipment and surfaces, including pay stations, shall be disinfected after each
use. All other frequently touched surfaces, including but not limited to counters, door handles,
handrails, light switches, restrooms, and water fountains shall be disinfected at least hourly. The
entire facility shall be disinfected at least daily. Disinfectants must be EPA-registered and labeled
as bactericidal, fungicidal, and virucidal.
- No group or team activities or classes are permitted.
- Locker room, shower, pool, steam, and sauna areas shall not be used. However,
hand sinks, toilets, and urinals may be used.
- It is recommended that individuals over the age of 60 and individuals who are
immunocompromised or have underlying health conditions not enter the premises.
- It is recommended that all employees and non-employees wear a non-surgical mask
that completely covers the nose and mouth as much as possible.
Exhibit B
Additional Requirements for Reopening Outdoor Pools
- The business shall not allow any employee who presents any symptom of COVID19 to work. Symptoms of COVID-19 include but are not limited to fever (100.4° or more), cough,
shortness of breath, chills, headache, muscle pain, sore throat, and loss of taste or smell. The
business shall screen each employee prior to every shift, including taking temperature. Any
employee who presents any symptom of COVID-19 shall be sent home immediately.
- The business shall not allow any non-employee who presents any symptom of
COVID-19 to enter the premises. Symptoms of COVID-19 include but are not limited to fever
(100.4° or more), cough, shortness of breath, chills, headache, muscle pain, sore throat, and loss
of taste or smell. The business shall screen each non-employee prior to entering the premises. Any
non-employee who presents any symptom of COVID-19 shall be denied entry to the premises.
- No sign in sheets, touch pads, or touch surfaces shall be required for entry to the
premises.
- Hand sanitizer or hand washing stations (e.g. hand sinks) shall be available to all
employees and non-employees.
- All equipment and surfaces, including pay stations, shall be disinfected after each
use. All other frequently touched surfaces, including but not limited to counters, door handles,
handrails, light switches, restrooms, and water fountains shall be disinfected at least hourly. The
entire facility shall be disinfected at least daily. Disinfectants must be EPA-registered and labeled
as bactericidal, fungicidal, and virucidal.
- Lobby and reception areas shall not be used. It is recommended that customers wait
outside the premises in their vehicle until the business is ready to serve them.
- All employees that handle food or drink are required to wear a non-surgical mask
that completely covers the nose and mouth at all times. It is recommended that employees that
handle food or drink wear disposable gloves at all times. It is recommended that all employees that
do not handle food or drink and all non-employees wear a non-surgical mask that completely
covers the nose and mouth as much as possible. It is recommended that barriers be erected between
lines. It is recommended that every other line be closed.
- Locker rooms and showers shall not be used. However, hand sinks, toilets, and
urinals may be used.
- No more than six persons shall be seated together. Groups must be separated by at
least six feet of space as measured from the nearest persons from each group.
- Pools shall be appropriately treated with a disinfectant such as chlorine or bromine
so as to inactivate any viruses that enter the water. Pool water shall be turned over every 6 hours
or less. Overflow outlets shall be confirmed to be working every 6 hours or less.
- Customers shall not self-serve any food or drink including condiment stations
- It is recommended that individuals over the age of 60 and individuals who are
immunocompromised or have underlying health conditions not enter the premises.
- Contactless pay options are recommended (cash is discouraged).
Exhibit C
Additional Requirements for Reopening Personal Services
- The business shall not allow any employee who presents any symptom of COVID19 to work. Symptoms of COVID-19 include but are not limited to fever (100.4° or more), cough,
shortness of breath, chills, headache, muscle pain, sore throat, and loss of taste or smell. The
business shall screen each employee prior to every shift, including taking temperature. Any
employee who presents any symptom of COVID-19 shall be sent home immediately.
- The business shall not allow any non-employee who presents any symptom of
COVID-19 to enter the premises. Symptoms of COVID-19 include but are not limited to fever
(100.4° or more), cough, shortness of breath, chills, headache, muscle pain, sore throat, and loss
of taste or smell. The business shall screen each non-employee prior to entering the premises. Any
non-employee who presents any symptom of COVID-19 shall be denied entry to the premises.
- No sign in sheets, touch pads, or touch surfaces shall be required for entry to the
premises.
- Hand sanitizer or hand washing stations (e.g. hand sinks) shall be available to all
employees and non-employees.
- All equipment and surfaces, including pay stations, shall be disinfected after each
use. All other frequently touched surfaces, including but not limited to counters, door handles,
handrails, light switches, restrooms, and water fountains shall be disinfected at least hourly. The
entire facility shall be disinfected at least daily. Disinfectants must be EPA-registered and labeled
as bactericidal, fungicidal, and virucidal. Disinfectant for immersion of tools must be changed
daily.
- All employees are required to wear a non-surgical mask that completely covers the
nose and mouth at all times. It is recommended that all employees wear clean face shields,
disposable gloves, and smocks while providing services. Disposable gloves and smocks should be
changed between clients. It is recommended that all clients wear a non-surgical mask that covers
the nose and mouth at all times. It is recommended that all clients be protected by a clean cape and
in the case of haircuts a neck strip. Capes and neck strips should be changed between clients. It is
recommended that barriers be erected between workstations.
- Lobby and reception areas shall not be used. It is recommended that clients wait
outside the premises in their vehicle until the business is ready to serve them.
- Locker room, shower, pool, steam, and sauna areas shall not be used. However,
hand sinks, toilets, and urinals may be used.
- It is recommended that individuals over the age of 60 and individuals who are
immunocompromised or have underlying health conditions not enter the premises.
- Contactless pay options are recommended (cash is discouraged).
Exhibit D
Additional Requirements for Reopening Places of Worship
- The places of worship shall not allow any employee who presents any symptom of
COVID-19 to work. Symptoms of COVID-19 include but are not limited to fever (100.4° or more),
cough, shortness of breath, chills, headache, muscle pain, sore throat, and loss of taste or smell.
The place or worship shall screen each employee prior to every shift, including taking temperature.
Any employee who presents any symptom of COVID-19 shall be sent home immediately.
- The place of worship shall not allow any non-employee who presents any symptom
of COVID-19 to enter the premises. Symptoms of COVID-19 include but are not limited to fever
(100.4° or more), cough, shortness of breath, chills, headache, muscle pain, sore throat, and loss
of taste or smell. The business shall screen each non-employee prior to entering the premises. Any
non-employee who presents any symptom of COVID-19 shall be denied entry to the premises.
- No sign in sheets, touch pads, or touch surfaces shall be required for entry to the
premises.
- Hand sanitizer or hand washing stations (e.g. hand sinks) shall be available to all
employees and non-employees.
- All equipment and surfaces, including microphones and pulpits,shall be disinfected
after each use. All other frequently touched surfaces, including but not limited to counters, door
handles, handrails, light switches, restrooms, and water fountains shall be disinfected at least
hourly. The entire facility shall be disinfected at least daily. Disinfectants must be EPA-registered
and labeled as bactericidal, fungicidal, and virucidal.
- Lobby and reception areas shall not be used. It is recommended that persons wait
outside the premises in their vehicle until the service starts.
- No more than six persons shall be seated together. Groups must be separated by at
least six feet of space as measured from the nearest persons from each group.
- Persons shall not self-serve any food or drink. It is recommended that any
sacrament, including communion, be administered without persons having to touch the same
surfaces and objects. Contactless pay options are recommended (collection plates are discouraged;
collection boxes and online options are encouraged). It is recommended that Bibles, hymnals, pens,
and information cards be removed temporarily from the back of chairs/pews.
- It is recommended that individuals over the age of 60 and individuals who are
immunocompromised or have underlying health conditions not enter the premises.
- It is recommended that services be held online or by drive-in. If in-person services
are to occur, it is recommended that additional services be held to ensure social distancing.
- It is recommended that all employees and non-employees wear a non-surgical mask
that completely covers the nose and mouth at all times. It is recommended that barriers be erected
between groups.
- It is recommended that childcare be closed unless the place of worship can comply
with CDC guidelines for childcare facilities.
Exhibit E
Additional Requirements for Reopening Restaurants
- The business shall not allow any employee who presents any symptom of COVID19 to work. Symptoms of COVID-19 include but are not limited to fever (100.4° or more), cough,
shortness of breath, chills, headache, muscle pain, sore throat, and loss of taste or smell. The
business shall screen each employee prior to every shift, including taking temperature. Any
employee who presents any symptom of COVID-19 shall be sent home immediately.
- The business shall not allow any non-employee who presents any symptom of
COVID-19 to enter the premises. Symptoms of COVID-19 include but are not limited to fever
(100.4° or more), cough, shortness of breath, chills, headache, muscle pain, sore throat, and loss
of taste or smell. The business shall screen each non-employee prior to entering the premises. Any
non-employee who presents any symptom of COVID-19 shall be denied entry to the premises.
- No sign in sheets, touch pads, or touch surfaces shall be required for entry to the
premises.
- Hand sanitizer or hand washing stations (e.g. hand sinks) shall be available to all
employees and non-employees.
- All equipment and surfaces, including check presenters, condiments, digital
ordering devices, menus, and pay stations, shall be disinfected after each use. All other frequently
touched surfaces, including but not limited to counters, door handles, handrails, light switches, and
restrooms, shall be disinfected at least hourly. The entire facility shall be disinfected at least daily.
Disinfectants must be EPA-registered and labeled as bactericidal, fungicidal, and virucidal.
- All employees are required to wear a non-surgical mask that completely covers the
nose and mouth at all times. It is recommended that employees wear disposable gloves at all times.
It is recommended that barriers be erected between tables.
- Lobby and reception areas shall not be used. It is recommended that customers wait
outside the premises in their vehicle until the business is ready to serve them.
- No more than six customers shall be seated together. Groups must be separated by
at least six feet of space as measured from the nearest persons from each group.
- Eating utensils shall be rolled. Customers shall not self-serve any food or drink
including buffets, salad bars, and beverage service stations.
- It is recommended that individuals over the age of 60 and individuals who are
immunocompromised or have underlying health conditions not enter the premises.
- Drive-thru, pickup, and delivery options are recommended.
- Contactless pay options are recommended (cash is discouraged).
Exhibit F
Additional Requirements for Reopening Theaters
- The business shall not allow any employee who presents any symptom of COVID19 to work. Symptoms of COVID-19 include but are not limited to fever (100.4° or more), cough,
shortness of breath, chills, headache, muscle pain, sore throat, and loss of taste or smell. The
business shall screen each employee prior to every shift, including taking temperature. Any
employee who presents any symptom of COVID-19 shall be sent home immediately.
- The business shall not allow any non-employee who presents any symptom of
COVID-19 to enter the premises. Symptoms of COVID-19 include but are not limited to fever,
cough, shortness of breath, and aches. The business shall screen each non-employee prior to
entering the premises. Any non-employee who presents any symptom of COVID-19 shall be
denied entry to the premises.
- No sign in sheets, touch pads, or touch surfaces shall be required for entry to the
premises.
- Hand sanitizer or hand washing stations (e.g. hand sinks) shall be available to all
employees and non-employees.
- All equipment and surfaces, including pay stations and seats, shall be disinfected
after each use. All other frequently touched surfaces, including but not limited to counters, door
handles, handrails, light switches, restrooms, and water fountains shall be disinfected at least
hourly. The entire facility shall be disinfected at least daily. Disinfectants must be EPA-registered
and labeled as bactericidal, fungicidal, and virucidal.
- All employees are required to wear a non-surgical mask that completely covers the
nose and mouth at all times. It is recommended that employees wear disposable gloves at all times.
It is recommended that all non-employees wear a non-surgical mask that completely covers the
nose and mouth as much as possible. It is recommended that barriers be erected between lines. It
is recommended that every other line be closed.
- Lobby and reception areas shall not be used. Arcade and game areas shall not be
used. It is recommended that customers wait outside the premises in their vehicle until the show
time starts.
- No more than six customers shall be seated together. Groups must be separated by
at least six feet of space as measured from the nearest persons from each group.
- Customers shall not self-serve any food or drink including condiment stations.
- It is recommended that individuals over the age of 60 and individuals who are
immunocompromised or have underlying health conditions not enter the premises.
- Contactless pay options are recommended (cash is discouraged).
Exhibit G
Additional Requirements for Outdoor Sports
- The business hosting the sport shall not allow any employee who presents any
symptom of COVID-19 to work. Symptoms of COVID-19 include but are not limited to fever
(100.4° or more), cough, shortness of breath, chills, headache, muscle pain, sore throat, and loss
of taste or smell. The business shall screen each employee prior to every shift, including taking
temperature. Any employee who presents any symptom of COVID-19 shall be sent home
immediately. All employees must reside within a fifty-mile radius of Joplin, Missouri.
- The business hosting the sport shall not allow any non-employee who presents any
symptom of COVID-19 to enter the premises. Symptoms of COVID-19 include but are not limited
to fever (100.4° or more), cough, shortness of breath, chills, headache, muscle pain, sore throat,
and loss of taste or smell. The business shall screen each non-employee prior to entering the
premises. Additionally, the coach for each participant shall screen each of his or her participants
prior to entering the premises. Any non-employee who presents any symptom of COVID-19 shall
be denied entry to the premises. All non-employees, including coaches, participants, and observers
must reside within a fifty-mile radius of Joplin, Missouri.
- No sign in sheets, touch pads, or touch surfaces shall be required for entry to the
premises.
- Hand sanitizer or hand washing stations (e.g. hand sinks) shall be available to all
employees and non-employees.
- All equipment and surfaces shall be disinfected after each use. All other frequently
touched surfaces, including but not limited to counters, door handles, handrails, light switches,
restrooms, and water fountains shall be disinfected at least hourly. The entire facility shall be
disinfected at least daily. Disinfectants must be EPA-registered and labeled as bactericidal,
fungicidal, and virucidal.
- Physical distancing standards must be applied, which includes remaining physically
separated by 6 feet at all times.
- Lobby and reception areas shall not be used. It is recommended that participants
wait outside the premises in their vehicle until their team is ready for warmups. It is recommended
that observers wait outside the premises in their vehicle until their game is ready to start.
- All employees that handle food or drink are required to wear a non-surgical mask
that completely covers the nose and mouth at all times. It is recommended that employees that
handle food or drink wear disposable gloves at all times. It is recommended that all employees that
do not handle food or drink and all non-employees wear a non-surgical mask that completely
covers the nose and mouth as much as possible. It is recommended that barriers be erected between
lines. It is recommended that every other line be closed.
- Locker rooms and showers shall not be used. However, hand sinks, toilets, and
urinals may be used.
- No more than six persons shall be seated together. Groups must be separated by at
least six feet of space as measured from the nearest persons from each group.
- Customers shall not self-serve any food or drink including condiment stations
- It is recommended that individuals over the age of 60 and individuals who are
immunocompromised or have underlying health conditions not enter the premises.
- Contactless pay options are recommended (cash is discouraged).