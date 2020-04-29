City of Joplin launches plan to reopen community

The City of Joplin Plan for Response and Recovery



This framework is built upon the guidance outlined in National Coronavirus Response: A road

map to reopening by the American Enterprise Institute. Within the plan, there are four phases:

• Phase 1: Slow the Spread

• Phase 2: Reopen, State by State [Community by Community] a.k.a. Recovery

• Phase 3: Establish Protection Then Lift All Restrictions

• Phase 4: Rebuild Our Readiness for the Next Pandemic



Although we are currently in Phase 1 of our COVID-19 response, we should be looking to take

steps to resume normal life—while preventing steps backward. This planning document will focus

on the current state of our community as well as look forward to how we move into Phase 2.



Phase 1: Slow the Spread

Most counties within Southwest Missouri now have confirmed cases of COVID-19. Additionally,

there are cases in nearby Southeast Kansas, Northeast Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas.



Within Phase 1, there are 8 recommended components: