City of Joplin is recognized for rebuilding after the May 22, 2011 tornado

The City of Joplin is being recognized for its work rebuilding after the May 22, 2011 tornado.



Monday Night the Olsson Engineering and Design Firm presented Joplin Public Works with the American Public Works Association Project of the Year award.



Olsson was the primary consultant for the $56.7 Million Green Area Infrastructure Revitalization project in Joplin.



David Hertzberg, Director of Public Works said, “tis project since the tornado has been one that is really rewarding in a way from the very start. its been one that you feel like you really helped somebody.”



John Olsson, Olsson Executive Vice President said, “It had something to do with the grit and resilience that was demonstrated by the community to hang together for so long to build it better than it was.”



The project focused on repairing 40 miles of streets, 20 miles of sidewalks and numerous storm water systems.