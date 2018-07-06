City of Joplin Fireworks Turn Out Video

JOPLIN, Mo. - Even though the show was held at MSSU, it was put on by Joplin Parks and Recreation. Director Paul Bloomberg says he's very pleased with the number of people that turned out for the event.

"After talking with some of the Missouri Southern staff, we believe there's probably around 7 to 8 thousand people that showed up for the event, inside the stadium we're looking around, think about 6 thousand and then, everybody was just everywhere throughout the campus," Bloomberg says.

The event has been held at different venues over the years, but most recently at the Joplin Athletic Complex. Bloomberg says up to three thousand came to last year's event. He says a meeting between the city and MSSU will be held soon to determine if the show again becomes an annual event at MSSU.