City of Joplin Fireworks Show: What you need to know

In this June 2020 photo, the stadium of Fred G. Hughes sets empty as staff with the university and City of Joplin continue prepping for Saturday’s Independence Day celebration. The public is invited to attend with strict social distancing guidelines in place.

JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin will be holding its annual fireworks celebration this Saturday, July 4th on the campus of Missouri Southern State University. The event is a collaboration between the City and the university to provide a safe and fun experience. Here’s what you need to know:

Saturday, July 4, 2020

Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m. and will be set off on the eastern side of the Missouri Southern State University campus.

Where to Watch

Virtual

Tune into on KGCS TV Channel 21 and on Missouri Southern’s Facebook page where the celebration will be broadcasted live.

Live

Area residents are welcome to watch the display from their vehicle from designated MSSU parking lots. The stadium and amenities will be closed.

Parking

Campus parking lots will open at 8:30 pm

Note: Parking lots to both the North End Zone Facility and the entryway to Fred G. Hughes stadium will be closed off for this event

Parking lots to both the North End Zone Facility and the entryway to Fred G. Hughes stadium will be closed off for this event More than 10 parking lots will be available to the public for viewing the show. View MSSU’s full map here.

Changes from Last Year

Less ground fireworks and more aerial fireworks so no one should feel the need to be very close to the action.

No facilities or restrooms open

Lots next to the stadium will be blocked

Any and all other activities, including the bounce houses, bands and food trucks have been canceled

Watch for UPD/JPD as they work diligently controlling traffic flow

Watch for additional digital signage from the city

COVID-19 Guidelines