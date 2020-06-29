City of Joplin Fireworks Show: What you need to know

JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin will be holding its annual fireworks celebration this Saturday, July 4th on the campus of Missouri Southern State University. The event is a collaboration between the City and the university to provide a safe and fun experience. Here’s what you need to know:
Saturday, July 4, 2020
Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m. and will be set off on the eastern side of the Missouri Southern State University campus.
Where to Watch
Virtual
Tune into on KGCS TV Channel 21 and on Missouri Southern’s Facebook page where the celebration will be broadcasted live.
Live
Area residents are welcome to watch the display from their vehicle from designated MSSU parking lots. The stadium and amenities will be closed.
Parking
- Campus parking lots will open at 8:30 pm
- Note: Parking lots to both the North End Zone Facility and the entryway to Fred G. Hughes stadium will be closed off for this event
- More than 10 parking lots will be available to the public for viewing the show. View MSSU’s full map here.
- Less ground fireworks and more aerial fireworks so no one should feel the need to be very close to the action.
- No facilities or restrooms open
- Lots next to the stadium will be blocked
- Any and all other activities, including the bounce houses, bands and food trucks have been canceled
- Watch for UPD/JPD as they work diligently controlling traffic flow
- Watch for additional digital signage from the city
COVID-19 Guidelines
- Drive-In seating encouraged — stay in front of your car if you get out
- Stay home if you are sick
- When possible, practice proper social distancing
- Wear a mask if you can’t keep a good distance between yourself and others
- Be prepared with hand sanitizer as restrooms will be closed for this event