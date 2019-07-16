City of Joplin considers options to pay off renovations to Joe Becker Stadium

City council goes through with agency to hire city manager; Suzanne's closer to becoming a dispensary

JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin is looking at all options to pay off renovations at Joe Becker Stadium.

Pay off options for Joe Becker Stadium

The city owes more than $1.2 million and hope to get it paid off as soon as possible. They are considering all financially responsible options.

Monday night, Joplin Financial Director Leslie Haase spoke before the council to suggest if they off this debt by September 1st, they would save about $640,000 in interest. To complete that payment, they would pull from the city’s general fund, which would put them at about $7 million in reserve for the rest of the fiscal year. Council members voted to approve the payment plan.

Hiring a new city manager

Also, council members approved to go through a consulting agency to find a new city manager.

They will pay Strategic Government Resources more than 20 thousand dollars to fill the position. And they will break that payment up into three separate installments.

There is no word on when they plan to have the job filled.

Right now, Dan Pekarek is serving as the Interim City Manager.

Suzanne’s closer to becoming dispensary

A decision from the council Monday night puts Suzanne’s Natural Foods one step closer to opening a medical marijuana dispensary.

Right now, the business is classified as a district C-1 which would prohibit them from standing as a medical marijuana dispensary. If they are rezoned as a district C-3, this would allow them to fill medical marijuana prescriptions once they receive their license from the state. City council members say moving this project forward is going to be a big win for Joplin in the long run.

“Most people realize that’s a commercial district. That’s on 32nd street, one of our busiest streets. Everything around it is zoned commercial, higher grade commercial than she is, than a C-1. So I didn’t anticipate we’d have any opposition.” Phil Stinnett, Zone 3 Council Member

Suzanne and Bill Nelson, owners of Suzanne’s Natural Foods, said during the meeting they had already applied for their medical marijuana dispensary license. And they are looking to hear back about the status at the end of the month.