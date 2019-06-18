City of Joplin closer to hiring new city manager

The City of Joplin moves one step closer to hiring a new city manager.

Monday night, the council narrowed it down to three firms to help search for a new city manager. Those firms are Austin Peters, SGR, and Management Partners. Now, the council plans to hold phone interviews for all three agencies to help decide which would be the best fit to find Joplin’s new city manager. The council voted to hold those interviews as soon as it was convenient for all council members.

Joplin has been without a permanent city manager since Sam Anselm resigned back in March, leaving Health Department Director Dan Pekarek in the interim role.

