City of Joplin celebrates 148th birthday

JOPLIN, Mo. — Tuesday marks Joplin’s 148th birthday. A local author was remembering a piece of history in Joplin. Dr. Chad Stebbins delivered a presentation on the Connor Hotel.

Dr. Chad Stebbins, Wrote Book On Connor Hotel, said, “The city of Joplin had a world class hotel. 400 rooms, five restaurants, numerous meeting spaces, the famous rooftop garden on and on it really put Joplin on the map and helped it stay there.”

Tuesday night the community came together to celebrate Joplin’s 148th birthday. Local Author Dr. Chad Stebbins delivered a presentation on his book on the Connor Hotel.

“The Connor was so iconic because for a city of 35,000 population it was the only city in the country that had a 400 room hotel. And it was known coast to coast for its grandeur and extravagance.”

Dr. Stebbins researched old newspapers and wrote the book over the past five years. He says the hotel was ahead of its time.

“When it was built in 1908 you could put a key in the lock and it would automatically turn the lights on and off. For 1908 that was pretty remarkable. “

The Joplin celebrations commission was in charge of Tuesday night’s celebration. They are preparing for Joplin’s 150th birthday two years from now. The commission says they are looking forward to a full year of celebrations in 2023.

Dr. Diane Reid Adams, Council Liaison to Joplin Celebrations Commission, said, “We have come through a difficult time in our country and our city and looking forward to something like this is very uplifting.”

The commission is planning on having an iris garden tour where people can view public and private gardens

So far they started planting hundreds of irises at Joplin parks, as well as Mercy Hospital Joplin, Freeman Health System, the public library and Joplin Regional Airport.