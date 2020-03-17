City of Joplin announces plans for senior center, MSSU Trail, and COVID-19 management

JOPLIN, Mo.– No public hearings, no citizens requests, no petitions. The layout of the Joplin city council agenda stood for something greater Monday night as a hushed community looked for answers amidst the ongoing threat of the coronavirus hitting closer and closer to home.

Prior to the meeting’s official business, Pekarek addressed the city with an update on the city’s work to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Public officials have been working around the clock to preserve the overall wellness of the Joplin community. As Dan Pekarek, director of the Joplin Health Department, mentioned in his address to both the council and the public, keeping the less-at-risk population healthy is key.

“The larger percentage of those folks that we can keep from becoming ill means that we also lower the percentage of the at-risk folks that are going to fall victim.”

For almost an entire year, Pekarek has also served as the interim Joplin city manager after Sam Anselm announced his resignation last March. The hiring of Nick Edwards relieved Pekarek of his pro-tem responsibilities, with the city council making it official with Council Bill 2020-001. The bill, which outlines Edwards’ hiring contract, was approved unanimously by the council members present.

“I guess we can now officially welcome you,” mayor Gary Shaw said to Edwards, sparking chuckles from the crowd.

Along with passing the hiring contract, the council reviewed a number of ordinances for Public Works, including work authorizations for wastewater improvements for Turkey and Shoal Creeks.

The department also pitched a construction project for the MSSU-Northpark Trail on the northeast end of town. The upgrades will include a bike and pedestrian bridge for hikers and cyclists to explore the forest connecting Missouri Southern with Joplin’s retail district.

The project is valued at more than $365 thousand dollars. Work is expected to finish by Fall 2020.

“After deep review, we’ve come to the conclusion that this is the best path for this project,” Public Works director David Hertzberg explained to the council.

Council members also finalized a contract with Olsson engineering to design the layout for a project at the Joplin Senior Center. The center, located near 26th and Pitcher, serves as a hub for the Meals on Wheels program where volunteer drivers load up at the center to deliver more than 200 meals a day to homebound seniors.

A problem, however, is the limit of how many drivers can load their cars at a time, leading to congestion and a constant effort by the center to keep the pick-up line organized.

Council members and city staff alike heard their concerns and on Monday, passed an ordinance to widen the loading zone. After the approval of the ordinance, the project saw tremendous feedback from council members Phillip Stinnett and Dr. Dianne Reid-Adams.

Reid-Adams applauded the project, stating:

“I think that if we can finish this, it will demonstrate to those clients of the senior center that they are important to us and we care about meeting their needs.”

Stinnett also chimed in towards the end of the meeting, adding:

“We sit up here and make decisions. Sometimes they turn out well and sometimes they do not turn out well. That’s one that turned out well, where citizens had some issues, city staff worked to realize that, the council got involved, and the end result was we got approval for the project.”

As the coronavirus leaves a big question mark for the City of Joplin, one last piece of business addressed designing council meetings to be more self-aware of the health situation.

Currently, meetings are streamed live by Missouri Southern’s KCGS, but city leaders are currently considering options to make council meetings safer for the public amidst the threat of COVID-19. More is expected to be announced at the next city council meeting if the need arises. That meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 6.