City of Grove planning for a variety of events

GROVE, Okla. — The city of Grove is preparing to host a number of events just in time for summer.

With the opening of The Civic Center, June 27, the city will host a boxing event.

Upcoming events include the Jana Jae Fiddle Festival, The Cajun Fest, and The Toes in the Grand event which will be held in conjunction with Thunder on the Bay boat races June 12 through the 14.

Mayor Ed Trumbull says Grove is a tourism community, and they rely heavily on that.

Ed Trumbull, Mayor of Grove, says, “25 percent of our economy in this area is based on tourism, so it’s very important to have those things and to keep the people coming. I also think it’s good for the mental health of the community, [and] also just the simple fact that hey we’re getting outside.”

Trumbull says while he’s excited to have people getting back out into the community, he still wants to stress the importance of continuing to practice social distancing guidelines.