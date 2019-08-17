City of Grove begins work on twenty-year development plan

To help the City of Grove decide the trajectory of what the next 20 years will look like, a comprehensive plan is being developed.

“Do you size a water line to just serve today or do you oversize that line and build the streets to accommodate growth beyond that point?” explained Grove city manager Bill Keefer.

The plan will look at industrial development, future housing, and retirement opportunities in Grand Lake.

“We want that input because without their input, it’s just going to be a plan for the five council members and the staff,” Keefer continued. “So, we are here to serve the general public, our citizens, the people that live here. We want to make sure we are doing the right thing for those that visit our community.”

For those that get involved, they can participate in vision programs to provide their input. Committees have been created to help with that process.

Tourism is also another tool the city will work to enhance. For Brent Malone, who owns Honey Creek Outdoors, he is in favor of this initiative.

“The economic development side, as far as things off of the water, when the lake is flooded, or if the lake is down, or if its hot too cold, or whatever is we have things on land to still bring people to Grove, Oklahoma.”

Malone believes that working as a team will help the plan be most successful.

“I think all of the Grove business owners, we need to team up with Grove and know that we are partners,” Malone added. “They want to help us and we need to help them in whatever we can do.”

Grove officials have estimated that it will take 16 months to two years to create the plan.