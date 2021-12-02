City of Girard approves construction of a new facility for their electric department

GIRARD, Kans. — Girard city leaders didn’t have to look very far to find the first tenant for their new industrial park.

It’s the City of Girard. Specifically, their electric department.

City council members approved the construction of a new facility that will sit inside a 55 acre property on the west part of town. Currently, “Girard Electric” has vehicles and equipment parked in different areas near the square.

Officials say the move will offer enough space to properly store transformers and poles in accordance with regulations. The city is also exploring the possibility of constructing a two megawatt solar farm inside the new industrial park.