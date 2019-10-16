City of Frontenac demands $3,500 from local media sources to complete public records request

City workers fired and the mayor resigns–but what led up to that explosive Frontenac city council meeting is what we at KSN are trying to figure out with a Kansas Open Records Request.

On October 3rd, we submitted a request to the City of Frontenac. We asked for written and electronic communications between city council members in regards to the meeting on Monday, September 16th.

The City of Frontenac responded, asking us to pay $3,500. They say they need that money to access and make copies of those records.

The money accounts for paying each employee $25 an hour for the search plus a 25 cent cost per page for each copy.

This is the same response they have given to both KOAM and the Pittsburg Morning Sun.