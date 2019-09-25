City of Frontenac appoints interim city staff

The City of Frontenac names new interim city staff during an emergency meeting.

The city council appointed Public Safety Director John Zafuta as interim city administrator. The interim city attorney will be Steve Angermayer. They will each serve in those positions for 90 days.

Former City Council President John Macary was appointed as interim mayor. The new president of the city council is former councilwoman Pat Clinton. The city clerk position remains vacant at this time.

The council also approved the resignation of former Frontenac mayor Linda Grilz.

The next meeting will be held on October 7th at 6 pm.