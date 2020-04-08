City of Fort Scott declares local state of emergency

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — The doors of Fort Scott city hall were open to city commissioners and only a few city staff for a live-streamed meeting. By the end of Tuesday evening’s, session, the City of Fort Scott had implemented two new policies to aid the city in its fight against COVID-19.

The first is Resolution No. 9-2020: a local state of emergency. Although Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has already issued a stay-at-home order, declaring this resolution will help speed up the scheduling process for commission meetings. Normally, the city is required to give a 24-hour public notice if a meeting will be held, but this order drops that time down to 30 minutes.

According to Finance Director Susan Bancroft, the issued State of Emergency will also qualify the City of Fort Scott for state and federal COVID-19 relief funding that it may have not qualified for otherwise. The decision was passed unanimously.

The resolution will take effect immediately and will end when the Bourbon County emergency declaration expires. That date is currently set for May 22, 2020.

The next policy goes hand-in-hand with its predecessor: an ordinance that allows for the city to stay up and running if the commission is unable to meet. Ordinance No. 3559 authorizes Bancroft, along with city manager Dave Martin, to carry out routine city business if the commission could not gather due to health concerns.

This includes paying employee salaries, making vendor and utility payments, and carrying out basic city operations with already-approved funding.

According to city staff, the ordinance was recommended by the League of Kansas Municipalities to encourage communities across the state to be proactive with their city decisions. Leaders were hesitant in their decision to pass the resolution, but understood the weight of the unknown future.

That decision passed with a 4-1 vote.

The two ordinances were both considered at the March 31 meeting, but city leaders agreed they needed some time to fully consider their decision before moving forward.

The next Fort Scott City Commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 21.