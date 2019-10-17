City of Fort Scott applies for development grant to promote city expansion

The City of Fort Scott applies for a grant in hopes of using it to accommodate their growing community.

The city is looking get a Community Development Block Grant. It’s given to communities across the state of Kansas to enhance livability by providing financial, technical or business assistance.

If the city gets the grant they plan to use it for a new 100-foot ladder truck for the fire department. Fort Scott’s expansion is bringing taller buildings to the area. That means fire fighters need to be able to reach higher than before.

“We have more apartments downtown now, downtown buildings. We’ve had a developer in that’s bought some buildings and working on another one now, there’s primarily apartment,” explained Fort Scott Fire Chief Paul Ballou. “A truck like this would make it much safer if we could get it if we have to go in there and rescue someone.”

The city finds out if they are awarded the grant in early 2020. The federal grant would provide 50 percent of the funds for the new ladder truck and the city would come up with the other half.