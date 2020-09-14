City of Diamond is rallying behind a man fighting cancer

DIAMOND, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri community rallies behind one of their own facing brain cancer.

Sunday the Brent Baker Benefit For Love was held at Cafe 59 in Diamond.

The event was organized by friends to help cover Baker’s medical expenses as he battles stage four brain cancer.

Plenty of local musicians came out to support.

Baker is also a musician, and has done plenty of benefit shows and event organizers thought this benefit would be a great way to help one of their friends.

Matt Vaughan, Emcee, says, “When somebody is down, you don’t want to kick them, you want to lift them up. There’s stuff insurance doesn’t pay, and just a lot of stuff. Money’s always needed no matter what, so this kind of a good way to give towards that.”

Vaughan says there was no goal they were trying to hit in raising money for Baker, any amount helps.

The benefit had food and raffles as well.

Some prizes included signed football jerseys and power tools.

