City of Diamond hosts 29th Annual Gem City Days this weekend

DIAMOND, Mo. — Community members and former students are invited to Diamond’s 29th Annual Gem City Days.

The free event kicks off tonight with 80’s tribute band “Members Only” playing at the high school.

Tomorrow, more than 50 food trucks and other vendors will be at the high school — along with carnival games, a petting zoo for kids — and other activities.

Festivities start bright and early with the 2022 Project Graduation Color Run, followed by a parade at 10 am.

Alumni have a chance to catch up with old friends at 1 PM for the “All-School Reunion” in the high school library.