City of Diamond agrees to stop ticket quota practice in settlement

DIAMOND, Mo. – The City of Diamond, which was accused of using traffic ticket quotas to generate revenue, has agreed to immediately stop the practice in a settlement announced by the state’s attorney general Tuesday.

The city also agreed to mandatory training for top city officials on compliance with Missouri laws against traffic quotas.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt sued Diamond in April, based on allegations that the City’s Police Chief, Michael Jones, wrote on a white board that the city was $5,000 behind and instructed officers to issue tickets “RFN.” A whistleblower said RFN is an acronym for a phrase including profanity that means immediately, Schmitt’s Office alleged in the lawsuit. The lawsuit also contended that Jones sent Mayor Brenda Schmitt and the Board of Aldermen regular updates on how many tickets individual officers had issued.

Under the settlement, Diamond faces a $100 fine for every day of noncompliance.