City of Chetopa holds annual mock accident; harsh realities of drinking and driving

CHETOPA, Kan. – While the 4th of July is a celebratory time for many, one local city wants its residents to be mindful of the actions they are taking.

The City of Chetopa held its annual mock accident for the community. It gives residents a chance to see what goes on when responders get sent out on a call. Chetopa first responders teamed up, acting out a scene involving two vehicles that crashed as a result of a drunk driver. The scenario featured three patients from the vehicle were severely injured and one passed away. City officials say they hope this serves as a reminder of the harsh realities of drinking and driving.

“It’s really important, we are a small community here and everybody knows everyone. We sometimes take our responders, our whole Labette County, for granted and something like this just brings everything out. Shows the equipment we have we stay really new on equipment shows the dedication of our young people.” Ron Wood, Former Chetopa Mayor

City officials hope next year they can incorporate people posing as family members of victims in the mock accident. They say this would better characterize the realities of the issue.