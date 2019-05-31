City of Carthage celebrates completion of its new fire station

CARTHAGE, Mo. - The City of Carthage celebrates the completion of its new fire station Thursday.

This will be Station Two for the fire department. The city has spent years trying to fund and construct the building. The new fire station will be staffed with a three man crew, but will most likely have more depending on the day. Before the fire department can respond from the new station, they have to get everything moved in, something they're hoping to do in a few weeks.

"Doing a lot of installation, getting everything ready, taking it from a building to a fire station, we're getting close to that, it will be a few more weeks before we're able to get some crews out, and we'll be ready pretty quick," says Roger Williams, Carthage Fire Chief.

The new station will also house some training equipment, something they've never had. Chief Williams says they will start doing practice response from the building very soon.

