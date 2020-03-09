City of Bentonville asks for public’s help naming new ‘goose dog’

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Bentonville is asking for the public’s help naming its new ‘goose dog.’

The city is set to receive a new goose dog this spring. The four-legged employee, a male border collie, will help deter nuisance birds from parks, airports, and other properties, and city officials want you to have a say in picking its name.

“What is your pick Oz? Razor? Thad? Maverick? or something else?” the city asked residents via Facebook.

Some of the suggestions in the replies include Gander, Benny (short for Bentonville), Chase, and, simply, Goose.

The City of Bentonville is purchasing the dog from Flyaway Geese, a company that provides businesses, corporations, airports, military installations and golf courses “with humane and effective migratory bird solutions.”