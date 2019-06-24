City of Anderson Picking up Pieces After Floods Sweep Through Town

ANDERSON, Mo. — Anderson Mayor John Sellers was out and about today assessing damage in the city.



Roads are severly damaged, structures are damaged or even completely gone, and several people have been displaced.

Mayor Sellers estimates about 10 to 15 percent of the town has been affected and likely at least a quarter of a million dollars worth of damage.



“At this point, we’re trying to mainly restore services to all the citizens that have been without for longer than they should have to be.” John Sellers, Anderson Mayor



People living in the city have been under a boil advisory since Sunday and Mayor Sellers is hoping to lift that and restore water by the end of the week.