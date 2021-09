ALTAMONT, Kans. — The city of Altamont is appointing a new city administrator.

During last week’s city meeting, council appointed LeaAnn Myers to the role.

Myers has been with the city for eleven years and has secured grants to upgrade Altamont City Park.

Myers also coordinated community food distributions during the pandemic and started up a chapter of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library which has mailed more then 77 hundred books to kids.