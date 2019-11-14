City Manager search narrowed to four finalists

JOPLIN, Mo. — You won’t have to wait much longer to meet the candidates to be Joplin’s next City Manager.

There are four finalists for the job that council members hope to bring to town in a few weeks.

It would be a chance for city leaders to interview them in person before making the hire hopefully by the end of the year.

The mayor would like to see the candidates in Joplin the first week of December.

“We’ll show them the city a little bit and then we’ll have an opportunity for them to meet our leadership staff. And then there’ll be a time in the evening too when we’ll have an open house,” said Mayor Gary Shaw

That would give residents a chance to meet the candidates.

The Joplin City Manager job has been open since march with the city health director filling in on an interim basis.