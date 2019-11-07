City manager search continues in Neosho

NEOSHO, Mo.–Neosho voters confirm where their manager can live, but city officials have not decided who the manager is.

During Tuesday’s election, Neosho residents voted yes for the city manager to have a Neosho address and live no more than 30 minutes away from city hall, but that doesn’t mean they have to live in city limits.

The City of Neosho has been without a city manager since July, when Leland Butcher announced his resignation. At least 11 people have applied for the vacancy, which was discussed during a closed session Tuesday night at city hall.

Even though city leaders will ultimately decide who the next city manager is, they wanted residents to also play a part in the decision.

“In general, I think the council wanted to put it out there to the public to kind of open their applicant pool and see what they can bring in for the city manager,” Interim City Manager David Kennedy explained.

Kennedy says the council did not make a decision about who will be the next city manager at Tuesday night’s meeting, but will discuss this again