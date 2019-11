JOPLIN, Mo. — The list of candidates to be the next city manager of Joplin is shrinking.

There are now just three finalists for the position.

City Council members announced last week that they had narrowed the field of applicants to four.

While they have not released the identities of any of those candidates, they are expected to come to Joplin early next month.

The job has been open since last March with the city Health Director filling in on a temporary basis.