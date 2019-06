JOPLIN, Mo. —

Joplin city leaders will take a closer look at how to slow down traffic in residential neighborhoods next week.

The city council is expected to vote on a traffic calming policy.

That includes a wide range of options like speed humps, median barriers and roundabouts.

If approved, the police would set a series of requirements an area must meet to qualify for traffic calming changes.

The council will meet Monday, July 1st at 6 pm at Joplin City Hall.