City Hall in Webb City to get tornado shelter

WEBB CITY, Mo. — City Hall in Webb City will soon add a tornado shelter on site.

City officials plan to move the existing shelter near the corner of Daugherty and Liberty to the Main Street location. It hasn’t gotten much use at the Northside location – and officials hope that will change with a move to City Hall where they don’t have one.

It will only be open for public use during business hours. Signs will be posted directing residents to nearby shelters, when they’re looking for protection after hours.