Closings
There are currently 9 active closings. Click for more details.

City court in Carl Junction could soon be making some changes

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — City court in Carl Junction could be making some changes – including an increase in court costs.

The municipal court is getting ready to join the statewide Show Me Courts project – tying C.J. To a system based out of Jefferson City.

The City Council will discuss adding a seven dollar fee that’s required by the state as part of the switch.

Launching the program would also require some other upgrades.

Steve Lawver, C.J. City Admin, said, “We’ve had to make sure computer systems are up to a standard that are usable. Because the Show Me court program is actually a online program.”

C.J. City court currently charges $27.50 for court costs – with the proceeds divided between the city and state.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories