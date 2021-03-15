City Council speaks out against House Bill 920

JOPLIN, Mo. — City Council is speaking out against a house bill that is making its way to the state senate.

Monday council unanimously agreed to send a letter to the Missouri State Senate opposing House Bill 920. The bill would get rid of April elections and push bonds or sales tax on the November ballot. Mayor Ryan Stanley says the bill would limit city business on a civic level and it could impact election cycles that happen in April.

Ryan Stanley, Mayor, said, “Basically just wanting to maintain the ability to be able to bring those issues to our citizenry and not be pushed into a large state election or pushed into a national election because sometimes you get caught up in the noise of that activity.”

He says the election for Joplin City Council members is in April and that would have to change if House Bill 920 is passed.