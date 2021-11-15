City Council approves price increases on various services throughout Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Council, tonight, also approved price hikes on certain services throughout the city. Cemetery fees — health department fees related to business licenses.

Prices will also increase at Schifferdecker Golf Course and the Joplin History and Mineral Museum. City officials review fees bi-annually to make sure they are appropriate across the region.

“We found out that some of our costs of services have increased. and to keep pace with the growing costs of our goods and services there was a need to adjust in a couple areas,” said Nick Edwards, Joplin City Manager.

The fee increase will begin in January. Click these links to see the three-part breakdown of costs:

[Document 1] [Document 2] [Document 3]