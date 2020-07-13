City Administrator wanting to hear from the public

Joplin, Mo. — The City of Joplin wants to hear from you–What changes would you want to see in the city?

City Administrator Nick Edwards announced he will be hosting a listening tour, looking to hear feedback from residents.

Edwards will be taking time to hear from businesses and community members on what the future of Joplin should look like.

Those looking to get involved in the conversation can do so two ways–either by filling out a survey card, which are available at the Joplin Recycling Center, the Joplin Public Library or Joplin City Hall.

Or you can fill out a survey online, and we have provided the link here