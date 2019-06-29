Citizenship question not on upcoming census, KS governor says could hurt the state

KANSAS —

The U.S. Supreme Court rules that a citizenship question could not be added to the upcoming census.

The Trump Administration has advocated for putting the question back on the census, where it has been in the past. Many democrats argue that it’s a way to scare undocumented immigrants from filling out the form. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says the state could hurt in multiple ways if all the people in the state aren’t counted.

“If they’re not counted we lose a tremendous amount of federal funding for a whole host of different things, but the other thing that I think Kansans really need to realize, we have the potential of losing a seat in Congress.” Gov. Laura Kelly, (D) Kansas

Kelly says not only undocumented people, but anyone from immigrant communities could feel paranoid and avoid the census all together.