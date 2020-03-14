Churches going online instead of meeting for worship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) — Two churches in Springfield are planning to change things around in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Reverend Karen Hayden with Kings Way says this wasn’t an easy decision to make.

“Very surreal to think about the people who find worship in and among communities so important, but realizing that we would be putting people at risk,” Hayden said.

Kings Way will be using social media to reach the congregation instead of having them come to the church.

“We’ll be talking about slowing and being still,” Hayden said. “Isn’t it a little ironic that we’ll be doing that from the presence from our homes?”

Twenty minutes down the road, North Point Church will be using the internet a bit differently.

“We’re positioned to be able to Livestream,” said Jeremy Johnson, pastor of North Point Church. “This allows us to be able to join every person who would like to right there in their living room.”

Johnson says a stream will be up as soon as Sunday.

“They could watch a helpful message that will give them some practical help, some eternal hope in the middle of some chaos probably,” Johnson said.

In stressful times, Johnson believes Christianity can be powerful.

“It says in scripture, that one of the natural results of having a relationship with Jesus is to have peace,” Johnson said. “This is an opportunity for those who put their faith in Jesus to have more confidence in a someone than a something, and right now we have a something that’s pretty scary. But, we have a someone who’s promised to be with us.”

Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese released a statement today about COVID-19 and attending mass.

The statement says it won’t be upset with anyone who is worried about their health and decides to stay home.